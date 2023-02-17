BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Allan Hays, 76, of Boardman passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 after a strong fight overcoming a spinal cord injury that paralyzed him in 2014.

He was the son of Reynold and Wilma Erb Hays.

A member of the Boardman High School class of 1964. He enjoyed reconnecting with old friends at his 50th reunion who were a great support to him. William attended the College of Wooster where he played football and Youngstown State University.

He married Linda Magmore Hays in 1976 and they enjoyed many years and adventures together until her passing in 2003.

Bill was a business owner in Youngstown for most of his life. He started with a bar in the Uptown where he and Linda made many lifelong friends. In the 80s he transitioned to Best Motor Works that he operated until his injury. That transition allowed him the space to really pursue his passion for collecting things – mostly things with wheels. He loved to travel with his brother Dave looking for treasures. A highlight was having the American Pickers come to film at his shop a few years ago.

Bill loved an adventure and an adrenaline rush. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, scooters, bicycle rides and spent many years racing. Some of his best friends through life shared those same passions. He raced the 24 hour races at Nelsons Ledges and those were some of his favorite memories. His motorcycle trips throughout his life to and through Mexico gave him so much joy. He traded the motorcycle for the VW Bus for family trips to Mexico and anywhere he could set up a campsite.

Bill was fortunate to have many amazing friends that helped him live a full life even getting him back on two wheels in a custom sidecar built for his wheelchair.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; brother, David and parents.

Bill leaves behind three daughters, Heather (Jeff) Rios, Amanda (Kevin) Haase and Hillary (John Snow) Hays and four grandchildren, Emma, Lily, Alex and Luca Haase. He also leaves behind many amazing friends that he appreciated every day.

Family and friends will gather from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023 in Schiavone Funeral Home.

