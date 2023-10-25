YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Velma Irene Miller, Jr., of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away, Monday, October 23, 2023 after an extended illness at the age of 82.

She was born September 11, 1941 in Youngstown, daughter of Richard McLean Miller and Velma Irene Miller.

Velma graduated from East High School in 1959 and attended Choffin School of Nursing in 1972 gaining her LPN credentials and furthered her career at Sharon School of Nursing in 1999 gaining her RN Degree.

She worked at Southside Hospital for many years and after retirement, she continued her career at Hospice of the Valley.

In 1986, she married Sam Calabretta in St. Stephen of Hungary Church where she had been a lifetime member.

She is survived by her two brothers, Richard (Gigeta) Miller of Fort Myers, Florida and Ronald (Harriet) Miller of Boardman, Ohio; nephews, Richard J. Miller, Alexander J. Miller and Richard M. (Sara) Miller; niece, Julianna (Jamie) Wellington and several great-nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504 on Friday, October 27, 2023. Family and friends will gather beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 248 South Bella Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.