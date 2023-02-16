YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy L. Barrow, 65, left this world Sunday, February 12, 2023 after a brief illness.

Tim was born January 26, 1958 to his parents, Donald and Katherine Pinkerton Barrow.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1976-1978 before marrying the love of his life, Debbie Rapchak in 1981.

He was the owner of Colonel’s Comics for over 37 years and had customers from all around the world that would travel to buy or sell comics or as he always would say “make a deal.” He knew and loved his comics but loved the interactions with his customers the most. He was once in the newspaper and had done a commercial for Kent State University. He wanted to collect the golden years of comics, especially, all of D.C. comics. Tim worked for FedEx outside of working with comics for 22 years.

Tim enjoyed working in his yard and home improvement projects, which led to his loving title as “Mr. Fix It.”

He will be forever missed by his wife and their two children, Nicholas (Melissa) Barrow and Heidi (Roger) Donell; his grandchildren, Ayden, Tiffany, Savannah and Mason and his stepgrandchildren, Sarah and Aaron.

His grandkids loved their Papa; they knew “no one could fix it like papa.” They are his “Barrow Clan”. He was a family man and loved his days spent with them.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023 in Schiavone Funeral Home with burial and military honors to follow in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.