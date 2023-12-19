YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas S. Gagliano, 49, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Tom was born June 19, 1974 in Youngstown to Carmen and Dianne Novak Gagliano.

He was a 1992 Liberty High School graduate and went on to study at Youngstown State University.

He enjoyed his career in auto sales, financing and management for nearly 25 years. He truly loved working in the industry. He had a way with words and loved negotiating deals. It is an understatement to describe him as determined and hard working.

Tom spent his life prioritizing his family’s needs well above his own. He was fiercely loyal and always wanted more for family than from them. He was humble and quiet, unless he was displaying his quick witted humor. His one liners were legendary. Tom was astute and had a keen intellect. He enjoyed history and politics and was an abundant source of information. He never missed family canning weekends or Sunday family dinners.

He was always the one true constant for those in his life who survive him. His father Carmen; his sister Dawn Gagliano Bartlett (Edward); and his niece Christin Gagliano.

He was preceded in death by his mother Dianne; brother, Frank Gagliano; paternal grandparents Frank and Louise Novello Gagliano; and maternal grandparents Imro and Donna Cupar Novak.

There will be no services in accordance with Tom’s wishes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas S. Gagliano, please visit our floral store.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.