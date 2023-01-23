YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa A. Palermo, 101, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Theresa was born March 30, 1921, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dominic Lovaglio AKA Dominic Walley and Rosa Sinsetivo Lovaglio, of Carbone, Italy. Her family moved to Youngstown when she was two years old.

She worshiped the Lord and was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

She was a graduate ofEast High School and a lifelong area resident.

Her husband, Leonard A. Palermo of Youngstown, whom she married February 3, 1941, passed away October 10, 1982.

During World War II, Theresa worked at General Fireproofing making parts for the wings of the P-38 Fighter Planes, while her husband was serving in the Army stationed in the Philippines in the Asiatic Pacific.

Theresa was a devoted mother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed listening to Italian music and cooking for her family and others. Theresa was an athlete. Starting at a young age, she played for the Eastside Girls Softball and Basketball teams. She was also an avid golfer. At the age of 62, her brother, Joe (Lee) Walley, taught her to golf. She was a member of four area women’s golf leagues and served as vice president for the Youngstown Women’s District Golf Association. She was proud of all her accomplishments she had achieved throughout her 31 years of golfing. She retired from golf at the age of 93.

Theresa will be dearly missed by her three children: daughter, Anna Marie (William) Smith of Liberty with whom she made her home and two sons, Joseph L. (Noralynn) Palermo of Youngstown and Dominic A. Palermo of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandsons, Marc (Sarah) Palermo of Columbus and Carey (Tiffany) Palermo of Austintown; three great-granddaughters, Emma Palermo and Ellie Palermo of Columbus and Viviana Palermo of Austintown; a great-grandson, Marc Palermo, Jr. of Columbus and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by her siblings; a sister, Mary Walley Rega and seven brothers, Daniel Lovaglio, Frank Walley, Joseph Walley, John Walley, Anthony Walley, Nicholas Lavaglio and Michael Walley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. celebrating, where family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Theresa will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.