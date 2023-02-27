YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. (DeGise) Buzzacco, 96, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland.

Rose was born in Youngstown on March 15, 1926, to parents Sabino (Sam) and Antoinette DeGise.

She was raised in Brier Hill and was proud of her Italian heritage, as she was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. She also enjoyed living near Mill Creek Park later in life.

She was a 1944 graduate of The Rayen School and later graduated from cosmetology school.

Rose enjoyed being a homemaker and hairdresser in her “home shop” in the basement. She enjoyed traveling and knitting, crocheting and altering clothing for her family and friends.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Sandra Buzzacco Smith; her five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and her DeGise and Buzzacco nieces and nephews. She also had a special bond with her Godchild, Marijo Lendak.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Sam, of 65 years before his death February 22, 2012; her son, Ralph and daughter-in-law, Druann in 2019. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Nappy, Josephine Amendolea, Mary Sabol and Stella Righetti and brother, Anthony (Tony) DeGise.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St Anthony Church, 1125 Turin Avenue, Youngstown, with a Funeral Mass to follow.

Entombment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

Arragements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

