LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patsy A. Filaccio, 91, a long time resident of Liberty Township, passed away from circulatory problems on Thursday, January 12, 2023 late afternoon at Liberty Health Care Center.

He was born June 12, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Angelo Filaccio and Marietta Di Fiore.

Patsy graduated from The Rayen School in June 1949.

He served in the Army during the Korean conflict as a communications specialist.

Upon returning to the United States, he enrolled at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio and graduated from the School of Pharmacy in June 1956.

Patsy worked as a retail pharmacist for Gray Drugstore and Marshalls in Youngstown.

He married the former Margaret R. Navarro on September 24, 1960 at St. Edward Church.

He became a hospital pharmacist in 1960, working at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital. He subsequently retired in 1996 from the hospital Western Reserve Care at age 65.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also active in the Latin Culture Club and the Sons of Italy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Mary Jane Rankin.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Margaret and their three children, Mary Lynne D. Filaccio PhD., Julianne G. (Patrick) Brown MM and a son, Angelo D. Filaccio an alumnus of Youngstown State University and his partner, Neil Romanovsky. He is survived by a brother, Frank (Sylvia) Filaccio of Howland and many cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Noon in St. Edward Church in Youngstown where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Patsy will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff and aides at Liberty Health Care and Akeso Hospice for the care and comfort they gave Pat.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patsy A. Filaccio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.