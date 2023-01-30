YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Patricia L. Machuga, 74, who died Friday, January 27 at Hospice House.

Patty was born August 6, 1948 in Youngstown and was a daughter of Joseph F. and Mary Lou Policy Machuga.

She attended St. Edward School and was a 1966 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She had over 35 years as a long distance telephone operator with Ohio Bell and AT&T working on offices in San Diego, Columbus, Youngstown and Pittsburgh, receiving many accommodations for her work. She also worked at Schiavone Funeral Home until May 2021.

Patty enjoyed going to the casino early in the morning, eating out, decorating for the Christmas Season, displaying her collection of tin soldiers and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan decorating her cubicle at work especially in Pittsburgh on Grant Street. She was a member of the telephone Pioneers of America, AARP and the church.

She is survived by four sisters, Carol Machuga of Mayfield Heights, Jeanne (Duane) Woods of Redding, California, Cathy (Michael) Pastovich of Austintown and Lisa (James) Callander of Puerto Penasco, Mexico; two brothers, Joseph F. (Sandy) Machuga, Jr. of Kalispell, Montana and her twin, Charles (Beverly) Machuga of Columbus; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Ann Machuga and brother, Thomas A. Machuga.

Calling hours will be Thursday, February 2 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass at the church, Friday, February 3, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A private burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to hospice of the Valley or Disabled American Veterans.

