YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 noon, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in St. Mark Orthodox Church in Liberty for Nuha Rafeedie who passed away just before midnight on Monday, April 3, 2023 in Canfield Place Senior Living.

She was born in El-Bireh, Palestine, on June 7, 1944, to her parents, Zahwa and Yacoub Rafeedie and immigrated to the US in 1962 upon her marriage and settled on the Westside of Youngstown, where she remained a lifelong resident.

She was the co-owner of Mitzi’s Cafeteria in the Mahoning Plaza for 14 years.

Nuha was a member of the church and its Women’s Society, Arab American Community Center, Palestinian and El-Bireh Women’s Societies and volunteered at the Mercy Health Gift Shop for 13 years.

She was very social and valued family and friends above all else, never forgetting an occasion or important date. When Nuha wasn’t otherwise committed, she enjoyed traveling.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Brenda (Mousa) Kassis, Jackie (Adel) Abed and George (Karen) Rafeedie; her six grandchildren, Hayah (Damian) George, Hanna (Anya) Kassis, Victoria and Victor Abed and Maxwell and Alexander Rafeedie; her two great-grandchildren, Noura and Luca George; her three brothers, Issam (Lydia) Rafeedie, Bassam (Dina) Rafeedie and Wissam (Rula) Rafeedie; her four sisters-in-law, Ofa, Randa, Salwa and Ghadeer Rafeedie; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Adeeb whom she married September 23, 1962 and died on July 2, 1994; her daughter, Lucy; her four brothers, Mousa, Issa, Husam and Fouad and her sister, Nijmeh and her late husband, Anees.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, April 5, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504. Family and friends may also gather from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m, at the funeral home on Thursday, April 6, preceding the funeral.

The family would like to express many gracious thanks to Canfield Place for their excellent and compassionate care for over five years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Orthodox Church, 3560 Logan Way, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Arab American Community Center, PO Box 5868, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.