YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our beloved Kathleen “Pat” Pallai, known affectionately as Mom, Gram or Aunt Pat. She passed away in the arms of her granddaughter, Stephanie and niece, Cindy Marie, on Monday, May 22 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth and unwavering strength. She was a beacon of light in our lives and her absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



From an early age, Aunt Pat radiated a genuine love and devotion for her family. Her love story with her husband, George, was one that filled our hearts with joy. For 70 incredible years, they shared a bond built on a foundation of love, respect and unwavering commitment. George’s passing in November of last year was a tremendous loss for Kathleen, as he was the love of her life, her rock and her greatest source of happiness.



Gram’s love for her family was immeasurable and she served as the glue that held us all together. She had a special way of making each one of us feel cherished and valued. Aunt Pat taught us the true meaning of unconditional love, showing us that family is not defined solely by blood but by the deep connections and bonds we forge over a lifetime. She was a constant source of guidance, support and encouragement and her absence leaves a void that cannot be filled.



One of Gram’s greatest joys was bringing everyone together around her table. She was an exceptional hostess and an extraordinary cook. Their home became a sanctuary for everyone where laughter, love and so much food filled every corner. Gram’s culinary creations were legendary and the memories we made gathered around her table will forever be cherished. She poured her heart and soul into every dish and her delicious meals were a testament to her love and nurturing spirit.



Beyond her role as a homemaker and hostess, Gram had a zest for life that was infectious. She cherished playing cards and sharing stories of her children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren with anyone who would listen. Gram’s smile could light up a room and her warmth touched the hearts of all who crossed her path. She had an incredible ability to find joy in the ordinary moments and taught us the importance of finding happiness in life’s small moments.

In addition to her boundless love and warmth, Pat had a wonderful sense of humor that brought joy and laughter to our lives. She had a unique way of expressing herself and there are a few memorable moments that we hold dear in our hearts.



One thing none of us will ever forget is “the look” Gram would give us when we found ourselves in trouble. It was a glance that could stop us in our tracks and instantly make us reconsider our actions. Some of us may also recall a time when Gram had to resort to threatening to wash our mouths out with Fels-Naptha soap. And who could forget the times when Gram would lovingly refer to us as a “hooter schnooter”? With a twinkle in her eye and a mischievous grin, she would playfully tease and affectionately remind us of our funny quirks or silly antics. It was her special way of showing us that it’s okay to be ourselves, embrace our individuality, and find joy in the lighthearted moments of life. Oh, and to brush our hair.

These humorous memories bring a smile to our faces, even in times of sorrow. They remind us of the vibrant spirit and infectious laughter that Gram brought into our lives. She had a remarkable ability to find humor in the everyday and taught us the importance of not taking ourselves too seriously.

Gram’s legacy of love and togetherness will forever live on in the hearts of her cherished family. She is survived by her three children, Georgann Johnson, James Pallai Jr. and Charles Pallai; niece, Cindy Marie Krause Marty Krause and grandchildren, Cassandra Pallai Greg Cooperman and Avery, Stephanie Pallai, James George (Nimmer) Pallai III, Angie and Eric Faubel Ryan and Meghan Faubel, Matthew, Shelby, Matthew and Noah Krause, Amanda, Rondel and Sutton Armour, Michael Krause RJ Johnson, Dane Barrett and Maggie Jane Johnson.

Her love and spirit will continue to guide us, reminding us of the power of unconditional love and the importance of nurturing our relationships.

Kathleen (Pat) Pallai was a guiding light in our lives, an embodiment of love and a source of inspiration for all who had the privilege of knowing her. As we bid farewell to our dear Gram, we find solace in knowing that she and George are reunited once again, forever embracing in a love that transcends time.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.



