YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born April 22, 1973 in Youngstown, Kari Jo Dotts entered the world a bright eyed beautiful baby. Kari Jo passed away Sunday, January 7.

Kari attended Rayen High School.

Among a long list of titles Kari held loving sister, loyal friend and above all loving mother and grandmother. Kari leaves behind five children, Lee Edward “man”, Edward David “EJ”, David Lee “Dave”, Leeashia Dreama Catera “Pre” and Kerry Lee “Puffy” and five grandchildren, Lee’aira, Jazelle, Elise, Lee Edward III and Kerry Lee Jr.

Kari never entered a room without a smile, therefore forcing everyone else to do the same. She possessed one of the most giving souls one could ever meet for that she will always be remembered.

Left to mourn her along with her children are sisters, Dreama (Erikka), Nicole and Lisa (Corey); brothers, Bryan, Jermaine, Thomas (India), Justin (Tiara), Jason and Jovan (Luisa), along with endless family and close friends.

Family and friends will gather from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Sunday, January 14, 2024 in Schiavone Funeral Home in Youngstown followed by a memorial service.

Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

