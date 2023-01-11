YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Schiavone Funeral Home for Karen A. Mosca, 75, who passed away at home Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Karen was born February 25, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of Gabor and Anne Villar Toth.

She worked for various Sparkle Market and IGA stores around the area and retired from UFCW.

Karen was a proud and supportive mother watching her son, Sam, grow up playing football and joining the Youngstown Police Force. She was an avid animal lover, especially kittens and enjoyed spending her time at the casinos.

She will be remembered always by her son, Sam (Christine) Mosca and her grandchildren, Zachary, Jena and Alexa Mosca.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Gabor Toth and Anne (Michael) Nackino; her husband, Samuel Mosca, Sr., whom she married January 24, 1970 and who died January 8, 2020 and her brother, Gabriel Toth.

Family and friends will gather from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Schiavone Funeral Home, prior to the service.

