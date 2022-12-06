YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaitlyn Rose Cefalde was called from this life, peacefully surrounded by her family on December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown.

She was born September 10, 2000, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Michael Cefalde, III and Kristina (Meehan) Henik.

She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary school as well as St. Rose Elementary School, Girard, Ohio. She attended Youngstown Ursuline High School (UHS) and graduated in 2018.

She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Parish, Girard, Ohio.

After High School, Kaitlyn attended Youngstown State University and Eastern Gateway.

Most recently, she worked at the Yankee Kitchen Restaurant in Vienna where she enjoyed waiting tables.

She had a passion for the water and began swimming competitively at age 9 as a member of the Youngstown YMCA Neptunes swim team. She also worked at the YMCA as a lifeguard. During her time at UHS, her passion for the pool helped lead to the inception of the Ursuline Irish swim team. She enjoyed acting and participated in countless productions at the Deibel-Morley Arts Center during her time at UHS.

Kaitlyn will be remembered for her ‘quick wit’, as she had a bit of ‘spunk’ inside her and she never shied away from a good argument. She loved to travel and was fortunate to see many sites and states during her life. Her biggest smiles came when seeing the sun rise or set over the water.

Kaitlyn was known to love children and those who know her best, knew the greatest love she had was for her seven siblings. She was their hero and big Sissy “Kay Kay”.

She leaves to cherish her memory: parents, Michael Cefalde III and Kristina (Jason) Henik. Her siblings: Marc, Christian, Matthew, Ayden, Lydia, Gabriel and Dominic. Grandparents: Michael (II) and Jackie Cefalde, Bob and Marcia Meehan and Mary Ehinger and great-grandmother Carol Pecchio. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The outpouring of love and support her family has received during this difficult time is incredible and her family is ever so grateful.

Family and Friends are invited to her calling hours on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 -9:00 p.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home: 1842 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, OH. 44504.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held again on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church: 48 Main Street Girard, Ohio, followed by the recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. and her Mass of Christian burial, commencing at 11:00 a.m.

Those who desire to make a financial contribution can do so at any First National Bank location in the name of Michael Cefalde, III or Kristina Henik.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home

