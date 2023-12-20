YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Cherol, 98, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina at his daughter’s home.

He was born on January 3, 1925 in Youngstown and was the son of Rosario and Rachel

(Tomaino) Cherol. He was the last sibling of nine brothers to pass away.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. After the Navy, he went to the University of Pittsburgh and graduated in 1950 with a business degree. He loved playing football for Chaney and Pitt and also played baseball and boxed in the Navy.

He owned and operated Cherol’s Market for 60 years.



He is survived by his wife, Laura (DiPiero) Cherol; his daughter, Cynthia Felix; son-in-law, Daniel Felix and grandchildren, Neva and Jon Felix; along with great-grandson, Angelo. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 1155 Turin Avenue in Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 in Joe’s memory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph W. Cherol, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.