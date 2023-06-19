She graduated from East High School in 1954. She attended what was then called Youngstown College before starting a job at the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. from there she went on to work as an inspector at the General Motors plant in Lordstown where she retired in 2006 after 30 years.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Fitzgibbon passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at her home after a lengthy illness.



Joann was born and raised on the east side of Youngstown, a daughter of the late Raynold and Eva DePaul.

She graduated from East High School in 1954. She attended what was then called Youngstown College before starting a job at the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. from there she went on to work as an inspector at the General Motors plant in Lordstown where she retired in 2006 after 30 years.

She was also an active member of the UAW Local 1112.



Joann enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely, attending all of their football, basketball and baseball games until her illness curtailed it.

She also enjoyed watching football especially the New England Patriots and her “boyfriend Tom Brady” baseball and boxing, playing the lottery, playing cards, reading books and her favorite pass time was watching court TV and the high profile cases they often aired.



She will be remembered for her generosity and love she had for her family.



Joann leaves a daughter, Karen Kollar of Boardman, two grandsons, Ross R.(Amanda) Kollar of Canfield & John R. (Nicole) Martynyszyn of Howland and five great-grandchildren, Luke, Jack, Liv, Reese and Shea Kollar; a niece, Debbie DePaul and a nephew Antonio (Lauren) DePaul.



Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Raynold and Eva DePaul, a sister, Carolyn DePaul, a brother, Ron DePaul and a niece, Shannon Graves.



Family and friends will be received Wednesday, June 21st, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Brendan’s Church.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Cemetery.

Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.