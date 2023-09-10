GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Julian, Jr., 84, passed away in the late evening hours of Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Royal Oak Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on April 12, 1939, the son of the late James J. and Ann Ottieri Julian, Sr. and was a graduate of Girard High School.

James enlisted with the United States Marine Corps in 1959 and during his six-year tenure, he was deployed to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

On February 24, 1961, he married Elizabeth A. Leskovac,and they were married for nearly 40 years before her passing on October 23, 2000.

James was a machinist before he became the owner of J & R Landscaping.

He was a lifetime member of the Army Navy and was also an avid fisherman. He was very well known in fishing tournaments, no matter the lake, especially when it came to Bass, winning many trophies.

James leaves his son, James P. (Lori) Julian; his daughter, Jackie (Jeff) Dickey; his five grandchildren, James P. Julian II, Chris Julian, Katie Julian, Melissa Dickey and Brando Dickey; his sister, Georgia (Michael) Dohar and brother-in-law, William Crooks.

In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his sister, Madlynne Crooks.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., in the United Steel Workers Union Hall located at 1265 North Main Street in Niles, in James’ memory.

