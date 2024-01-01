GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be calling hours at St Anthony’s Church in Youngstown, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrating the life of Frank D. Thomas, Sr., 82, of Girard, who passed away at home peacefully on Friday, December 29, 2023, surrounded by his beloved wife Angela and his grandson, Zac Jones-Thomas.

Frank was born on January 20, 1941, in Youngstown the son of John and Ann (Procick) Thomas.

He was a proud graduate of The Rayen School in 1959 and was a letterman in both football and track.

Frank went on to serve in the Unites States Army from 1963 – 1967 as an E6 Staff Sergeant. While stationed in Virginia, he was honored to earn a U.S. Army Sharpshooter Badge.

After his return home, Frank worked as a mailman in Girard for 30 years, whereby he met many friends who became like family on his routes and was always well-known for his sense of humor and many jokes.

Frank was an avid golfer and belonged to the Mahoning County Club Golf League for 12 years. Frank also enjoyed watching Ohio State Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of his favorite loves was coaching his three sons and their many friends in little league baseball and proudly attending Girard football games, especially when his son, Frank, Jr. and grandson, Zac played on the football team.

He will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Angela DeSantis, whom he married June 12, 1965; also surviving are his sons, John Thomas and Mike Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his middle son, Frank D. Thomas, Jr. and his twin brother, Anthony Thomas, whom he loved and missed dearly; Frank also leaves numerous grandchildren. ‘We will always carry your memory in our hearts’.

The Thomas family would like to give a huge thanks to Denis along with Hospice of The Valley and for their help with his care.

Frank’s interment will conclude full military honors in Tod Cemetery in Youngstown.

