AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Necastro, age 75, of Austintown, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by love on Saturday, February 4.

Born October 20, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond and Jean Thomas Sturm.

Eileen married Donald Necastro, in Lowellville, Ohio on November 15, 1975.

Eileen was a 1965 graduate of Lowellville High School.

She was a generous and kind soul who took pride in her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and proud nanny. She greatly enjoyed, reading, puzzles, gaming, going to the Rose Garden, lunch with friends and spending time with loved ones.

Eileen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Donald Necastro; son, Brian (Lisa) Necastro; daughter, Jeanette Necastro; grandchildren, Logan Rodriquez, Noah and Lilah Necastro; sisters, Judy (Walt) Avdey and Maggie Necastro; brother, Ray (Michele) Sturm; sister-in-law, Laina Sturm; brothers-in-law, Febe Perry and Tom Grist, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanne Perry; sister, Susanne Grist; brother, Jack Sturm and sister-in-law, Kay Sturm.

Family would like to thank everyone who made an impact in Eileen’s journey in life and special thanks to Hospice of the Valley for ensuring her final days were comfortable at home.

As per Eileen’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date for close family and friends.

Please consider making a donation to Fellows Riverside Gardens in Eileen’s honor, Mill Creek Metro Parks Foundation, P.O. Box 596, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

