YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Ambrose, 88 passed away peacefully at home early Wednesday morning, April 19, 2023.

He was the son of Leonard and Theresa Simione Ambrose born on December 12, 1934, a lifelong Brier Hill resident affectionately known as the Mayor of Brier Hill and the last of the original neighborhood boys.

Donald promoted the Brier Hill fest for 25 years where he was named Man of the Year and enjoyed many sunny days on the bench. He worked for the Youngstown Water Department for 31 years and was an avid card player. Donald had much love for the friends he made at the Itam Post 12 and the St. George Croation Home.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 68 years, the former Sandra Sahli whom he married August 21, 1954; his children, Don (Janie), Terry of New Mexico, Rose Marie (Woody) and James (Carrie);his grandchildren, Christina (Kris), Cody (Larissa), Jason (Erika), and Connor; his great grandchildren, Rylan, Emmy, Kolton, Kenzlee, Vivian, and Kayden; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Morris (Carmel) Ambrose; his granddaughter, Danielle Fortunato; and his niece, Vickie Castronova.

Family and friends will gather from noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023, in Schiavone Funeral Home where a prayer service will follow at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Father Michael Swierz. Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

