AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Albert Drummond passed away on November 17, 2022, in Sutter Hospital in Sacramento, California with his parents, Teresa Drummond and Al Drummond, by his side.

Dominic was born on March 15, 1990, and from the time he was born, was full of life. He grew into a wonderful, hard-working adult who loved his people more than anything. And his people loved him right back. Dom meant the world to his parents and his sister, Dyana. Dom was Dy’s protector; they were collectively referred to as “Dom and Dy.”

Dom was also a person who captured his grandparents’ hearts from day one. He loved spending time with them. As a child, he would often call them to come and pick him up so he could spend the entire day with them.

His friends and family have described Dom as strong, fierce, vibrant, and full of pride. He was someone who always stayed true to what he believed; no matter what others thought. Dom was a selfless, kind person whose smile lit up a room and whose notorious laugh was infectious.

Dom grew up in Austintown and was a natural athlete, playing football and baseball. He developed a love of baseball at a young age playing in the Austintown Little League, being selected for several All-Star teams, where he developed strong friendships and lasting memories. His love of playing baseball later developed into a love of collecting baseball cards.

In 2008, Dom graduated from Austintown Fitch High School. After graduation, he attended Youngstown State University.

He then began working as a carpenter for J. Ellis Construction in 2014, which was when his passion for his craft began. Dom was a natural carpenter, and his work ethic and intelligence allowed him to advance quickly in his trade. He became a journeyman carpenter for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners of America(Local 171)and advanced to the position of Senior Superintendent for Taylor Bros. Construction Co., Inc. His career as a carpenter involved construction on the interiors of many Target and Meijer stores across the country. He traveled extensively for his work, which enabled him to see the vast beauty of the United States.

While away from home for work, Dom would spend many hours on the phone with his mom, Teresa, though they were miles apart, the already strong bond between mother and son strengthened even more. His dad, Al, was blessed to have spent a week with Dom in California. During his most recent visit, Dom showed him all his favorite spots, especially the Golden Gate Bridge and his absolute favorite place, Lake Tahoe.

Dom leaves behind his parents, Teresa and Al, his sister Dyana Polis, his brother-in-law Joe Polis and his nephews, Angelo, Anthony and Alessio Polis. Dom also leaves his aunts and uncles, Kris (Kevin) Gibson, Chuck (Claudia) Phillips, David (Liz) Phillips, Linda (Brian) Cristal and Denise Cogar. Dom will also be missed by many cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his dog, Bo, whom he loved so much.

Dom was predeceased by his grandparents, Bill and Diane Drummond, Ida and Charles Phillips, and Dominic Delmonte. Dom was also predeceased by his uncle, Billy Drummond.

The family would like to thank everyone for all their love and support during this difficult time, especially Shane Oles, Michael Baker and Zach Cartwright, who traveled to Sacramento. Their kindness and love will never be forgotten.

Family and friends can pay their respects at Saint Anthony of Padua Church on Saturday December 3, 2022 from 8:00 – 10:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s following the gathering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.

