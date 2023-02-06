YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dezi Cruz, age 45, of Youngstown, Ohio, unexpectedly left us on Monday, January 30, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Born December 31, 1977. He is the beloved son of Sandra (Marty) Avery of Florida and Ismael Cruz of New York.

Besides his parents, he leaves behind his three children, Dezi, Nolana and Zavina. He was a beloved brother to his sister, Amy (Butch) Nelson of Florida and three brothers, Cito (Eina) Cruz of Florida, Brandon Fisher of Ohio and Carlos Avery of Florida and a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, Celina, Eric, Moses, Rayelle, Aniyah, Brandon, Ciena and Xaria. He also leaves behind his loving aunts and uncles, extended relatives, his “buddy”, Sonic and the many friends that he considered family.

Dezi’s hobbies included having an absolute passion for cooking and music. He loved to spend time in studios rapping, mixing his own beats and supporting others who were also into the music business. He even made his debut in some movies and music videos. He loved roller skating, gardening and spending time with his friends and family when he was not working. Dezi had a heart of gold, he would help anyone he could without question and even with his passing, he continued that legacy. Dezi loved to make others smile and laugh. With his goofy, spontaneous personality, there was never a dull moment when he was around. He loved to talk about his children, how proud of them he was and how much he loved them. He loved watching his daughters compete and ride their horses and was proud of his son for serving his country, who is currently deployed overseas. He will be greatly missed by so many…….4-3 always !

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Schiavone Funeral Home, located at 1842 Belmont Avenue Youngstown, Ohio from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Dezi’s final resting place will be in a columbarium niche inside of Tod Homestead Cemetery located at 2200 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio

