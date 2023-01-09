YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Carl Venzeio, 83, who passed away early Thursday morning, January 5.

Carl was born on New Year’s Eve, 1939 to his parents, Carl “Lucky” and Florence Landolt Venzeio. He was raised in Brier Hill and established very traditional and loyal roots.

On June 3, 1961, he married his childhood sweetheart, Teresa Tarantino and together they raised three wonderful children.

Carl was a self-made, one-of-a-kind man with many talents. He was known for his dedication and integrity. He ventured in real estate and businesses throughout his life.

He loved family gatherings, boating, Geneva-on-the-Lake, making his homemade “Italian Black Gold” sausage, canning peppers and making wine. He enjoyed spending time at his self-made Central Park, dancing, classic cars and listening to music, especially Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes. Every year he would look forward to attending the Bi-annual Brier Hill friendship dinner and going to the flea market with his grandchildren and friends was a Sunday morning outing for many years. Holiday time did not go by without a trip to J. Marcus Wholesale District in Pittsburgh where he was known and loved.

Carl had so much compassion for the people he surrounded himself with. He was so honest that anyone who truly knew him would say “You never have to wonder what he was thinking.”

He leaves the love-of-his-life, Teresa; his children, Carla (Jeff) Mrosko, Darla (Johnny) Naples and Frank (Jackie) Venzeio; his grandchildren, Michele (Justin) Princehorn, Alyssa (Jimmy) Martin, Kara (Brad) Martin, Johnny Naples II(Lauren Paczak), Jimmy Naples, Vince Venzeio and Nick Venzeio; his great-grandchildren to whom he affectionately called “his babies,” Blake Princehorn, Bella Princehorn, Bree Princehorn, Liliana Martin, Anthony Martin, and the two on-the-way and his two sisters-in-law, whom he raised since they were children, Jan Bosh and Judy Ziegler.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Samuel Venzeio and James Venzeio and his sister, Evelyn Buonavolanta.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, January 8 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and on Monday, January 9 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., in Schiavone Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl Venzeio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.