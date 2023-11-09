YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobby Lee Underwood, 59 passed away at his home on November 8, 2023 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born in Youngstown on August 23, 1964 to his parents, Robert and Dorothy Delano Underwood and was a 1984 graduate of South High School.

His employment included Master’s Tuxedo for 20 years, followed by several labor jobs, with his last at Extrudex Aluminum. Bobby belonged to New Life Church in Poland where he volunteered at the food pantry and the Sons of American Legion Post 732. He lived a full life and was beloved by his dogs Chica and Gavin. He was an avid Raiders fan and enjoyed performing magic tricks earning himself the nickname “Magic Man. He was also in several pool leagues and loved football Sunday.

Bobby is survived by his wife, the former Katie Thompson whom he married February 29, 2008; his sister, Barb (Francisco) Gonzalez; his brother, John Carlin; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Douglass Underwood.

Family and friends will gather from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in Schiavone Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 5pm.

The family would like to thank Mercy Health Palliative Care and Oncology for all they have done and a special thank you to the Hospice Care Team. They are amazing humans.

