YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Mike passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

She was born 1936 in Youngstown Ohio where she attended High School and St. Columba Church .

She was an amazing homemaker, gardner and always had a passion of cooking for family and friends.

She leaves behind her daughter’s Tina Milici, Paula DiCioccio, son Michael Belino, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and her brother Norman Mike.

She is preceded by her parents Thomas Mike and Pauline Ignet and daughter Paulette.

Arrangements are being handled by the Schiavone Funeral Home.

