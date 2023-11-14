LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Joseph Valley (Tony), 95 passed away peacefully on November 14, 2023 after a long journey with dementia in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Tony was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Tony was born December 23, 1927 in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Lena Policy Valley.

In 1945 he graduated from The Rayen School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran who served during WWII on the USS Topeka in the Pacific Theater in Japan.

On May 15, 1948 Tony married Dorothy Bevilacqua. They shared 61 wonderful years of marriage until her death on November 7, 2019. They met while working at the A&P Grocery Store on Belmont Avenue.

He worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 37 ½ years as a central office repairman and ending as a PBX Repair Forman retiring in 1982.

Tony was a lifelong dedicated parishioner at St. Ann’s Church on West Federal Street and then at the St. Anthony of Padua Church in Brier Hill where he organized senior servers for funerals, ushers for masses and carrying of the St. Anthony Statue for the June 13th Feast Day procession. Tony and Dorothy enjoyed participating in St. Anthony’s Husband and Wife bowling League.

Tony was a member of the St. Anthony Senior Citizen Club where he served as secretary when his wife, Dorothy passed the job on to him. He was also the Travel Chairman for the club and coordinated countless monthly bus trips to shrines, shows, events and casinos. His bus was filled with travelers from many different churches in the area. Tony served as St. Anthony’s Boy Scout Troup 7 committee chairman for over 20 years from the troop’s inception in 1959. He was actively involved in camping trips, planning and participating in tours, events and fundraisers always with his wife Dorothy by his side.

He loved making cavatelli, pizzelle and biscotti from scratch as remembered from his childhood in his mother’s kitchen. Upon his retirement he was passionate about baking as well as golfing, gardening and working his crossword puzzles.

Tony was a dedicated father, grandfather and friend and is remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, strong work ethic and his loyalty and deep love for his family and dear friends. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and children. He and Dorothy were blessed with many treasured and dear friends who were very much a part of the family.

In 1974, upon moving to Liberty from Brier Hill, they began a Tuesday night coffee and dessert tradition with Tony’s brother, sister and their spouses. This tradition has turned into dinner at Papa’s and enjoyed by his grand and great-grandchildren. This tradition has continued without interruption up to Tony’s passing.

They both loved to talk with people and enjoyed having company over almost nightly.

Tony leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Anthony J. Valley III of St. Paul, Minnesota, Nicholas (Maria) Valley of Canfield, Mari Ann (William) Cann of Liberty Township. who lived with and cared for her father and Dominic (Colleen Russell) Valley of Phoenix, Arizona: his six grandchildren, William (Melanie) Cann of Hubbard, Nicole (Christopher) Anthony of Canfield, Jennifer (Christopher) Bacha of Austintown, Joseph Valley (Katie Garrity ) of Colorado, Anthony Cann of Masury and Anthony Valley of Colorado; his six great-grandchildren, Addison Cann, Aubrey Cann, Frankie Anthony, Avery Bacha, Anthony J. Cann, Jr. & Landon Cann.

Along with his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Bevilacqua Valley; his brother John Valley; his brother-in-law, Sam Casale and his mother-in-law, Mary Guido Bevilacqua Ripa, whom made her home with Tony and Dorothy.

The family wishes to thank Tony’s caregivers, Angie Mass, Jennifer Dragon, and Janelle Hoover for their unwavering compassionate and loving care given to Tony during his time of need.

The family also wishes to thank Hospice of the Valley for their support.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2023 in Schiavone Funeral Home and from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in St. Anthony Parish, 1155 Turin Ave. Youngstown, Ohio in Brier Hill followed by a mass in celebration of Tony’s life. Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

