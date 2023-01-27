BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio.

He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony and Nicholas and five grandchildren, Dylan, Hannah, Ryan, Ellie and Amy. He is also survived by his two brothers, Albert (Sandy) and Eddie(Frannie). Anthony will be forever missed by his family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will take place on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Schiavone Funeral Home from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. It will be immediately followed by a celebration of life in Boardman Park at Beard Cabin from 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.