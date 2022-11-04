YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Anna M. Wilson, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, after a battle with cancer.

She was born in Youngstown on December 20, 1942, a daughter of William and Mary Romano Fanfer.

“Annie” as she was affectionately known, was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She worked at Delphi Packard Electric for 33 years.

She loved to travel and enjoyed taking day trips to the casinos or visiting Sandusky and Mon Ami’s winery in Port Clinton. She was an amazing baker and was known for her pizzelles, kolachi and ricotta pies. Her family will always remember her Sunday pasta dinners and her meatballs that were the size of oranges. Annie was a caring and strong woman with a one-of-a-kind personality. Everyone who knew her loved her for different reasons.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, David of 51 years, whom she married August 11, 1971; son, Kevin (Brandi) Wilson; granddaughter, Brenyn Wilson; sisters, Linda Fanfer, Cheryl Angel and Carol Fanfer; niece, Lauren Angel; nephew, Joseph McCudden; brother-in-law, Robert Wilson and neighbor and friend, Tina McIntyre.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathleen Fanfer.

Family and friends will gather from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Schiavone Funeral Home. A prayer service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Monsignor Michael Cariglio presiding.

A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.