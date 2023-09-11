GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew Jerome Avdey, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

He was born on June 27, 1962 at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital to Paul M. (deceased) and Arlene (Guido) Avdey.

Andrew was a 1980 graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University with a major in sociology.

He was a member of Saint Rose Church and the Saxon Club, as well as The Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid collector of comic books and enjoyed music from the 1960s. Andrew liked Italian food, playing shuffleboard, reading the daily newspaper and going on day trips with his family.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Arlene and brother, Paul Michael. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private services were held on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Internment took place at Calvary Cemetery.

All contributions may be made to the Andy and Mary L. Guido Scholarship Fund at Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home. Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.

