YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Righetti, 81, our beloved husband, son, father and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Youngstown, he had lived in Las Vegas for over 50 years.

From 1970 to 1975, Alex had worked for the Las Vegas Hilton providing security and bodyguard services to the many headliner acts including Elvis, Anne Margaret and others. He later worked for the Nevada Power Reid Gardner Plant as a security guard from 1980 to 1993. He owned and operated a window cleaning company and worked for the Las Vegas Hilton as a window cleaner until his retirement in 2005.

He loved to hunt, fish and ride his beloved Kawasaki Vulcan cruiser.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Rose and Joseph Righetti; mother and father-in-law, Alex and Betty Chisum; brother-in-law, Joseph McCormick and brother-in-law, Mark Chisum.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; eight children, Cindy (Jon) Robinson of Las Vegas, Joseph (Jennifer) Righetti of Mesa, Arizona, Joelle (Chris) Righetti of Las Vegas, Christina (Jesse) Robinson of Las Vegas, Melissa Jarman of Parump, Nevada, Rebecca Jacobson of Las Vegas, Angela Jacobson of Las Vegas and Amanda Righetti of Los Angeles, California; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rose McCormick of Mineral Ridge and a brother, Frank (Carol) Righetti of Youngstown. He was dearly beloved by his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held January 2, 2023, in Las Vegas and a local Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, in St. Anthony of Padua Church in his memory.

Local arrangements by Schiavone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.