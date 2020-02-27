Savannah Benson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Savannah Benson will be held Saturday, February 29 at 3:00 p.m. at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Benson known to her family and friends as “Van” was born on July 15, 1929 in Attalla, Alabama, a daughter of Dalton and Mary Hamilton Wise.

In 1964 she relocated to Youngstown and was formerly employed with the Chicone Restaurant and Still City.

She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles and spending her birthday with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Cora A. Benson who was her caregiver, Rosalind McGraw and Tyrone Benson all of Youngstown; her sister, Francis Borton of Acworth, Georgia; her grandchildren, Darrell L. Benson, Brian R. Benson LaTricia L. Benson, Tyrone Benson, Joseph L. McGraw, Fredrick D. Benson and Tyisha Benson; 17 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

On Friday, February 21, 2020 Savannah was called home to be reunited with her husband, James G. Benson; her sons, James and David A. Benson; her parents; her sisters, Eva and Amy Wise and her brothers, James, Richard, Walter, William and Alton Wise and Guss Hamilton.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

