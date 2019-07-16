Sarah Ruth Neiswonger, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth (Hollenbaugh) Neiswonger, age 88, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at UPMC Jameson Hospital, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, with her loving family by her side.

Born January 21, 1931, in Mc Williams, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ivan and Margaret (Klepfer) Hollenbaugh.

She married Walter Neiswonger on June 24, 1950 and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2015.

Ruth worked for 27 years in the maintenance department of the W. Middlesex School District before her retirement.

She was of protestant faith.

Ruth is survived by three sons, Dennis and his wife Brenda Neiswonger of W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Randy and his wife Terri Neiswonger of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Steven Neiswonger of W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania, a sister Nancy Swain of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 7 brothers and 6 sisters.

A private visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am from the funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Carlson officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Oak Ridge, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to UPMC Jameson Hospital, 1211 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA. 16105

On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.