Sarah L. “Sally” Steele, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah L. “Sally” Steele of Farrell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Sally was born on June 16, 1947 to Lorraine and Stephen King in Brighton, Pennsylvania.

Sally was a high school graduate.

She married her husband, Harry Steele, who survives at home.



Sally loved her family and particularly her grandchildren. She adored spending time with them and watching them in their extracurricular activities.



Sally is survived by her husband, Harry Steele; daughter, Tammy Welch and her husband, Craig Welch and three grandchildren, Chyenne, Savanna and Sierra Welch, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Carol King and Donna Glaab.



Per her request, no services will be held at this time.



Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.