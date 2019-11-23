Sarah Jean Jones, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Jones, 86, of Bristolville, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1:37 a.m. at her residence of Natural Causes.

She was born February 22, 1933, in Batavia, Ohio, the daughter of Pearl and Cassie Kilgore Roach, residing in the area since 1975, coming from Cleveland.

Mrs. Jones was Owner and Operator of Exquisite Tailoring for 60 years as a Tailor and Seamstress, before retiring in 2015.

She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses Greene Congregation and SCOPE.

She enjoyed roller skating, dancing, upholstering furniture, making hats and wedding gowns and playing the piano. She was well known for tap dancing and making costumes for the Dance Production at Lake View High School in Cortland for over 20 years.

She married Elliott Jones in 1961, he died December 4, 2004.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Joseph Roach of Cleveland, Floyzell (Joan) Roach, Sr. of Euclid, Walter Roach of Bristolville and Elliott Lily of Cleveland; one daughter, Mrs. Betheda (Eric) Currie of Warren; one brother, Raymond Roach of Cleveland; one sister, Ms. Hazel Penn of Las Vegas, Nevada; eleven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, San Winston Roach, Sr.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses Greene Congregation, 7995 Dennison Ashtabula Road in Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.