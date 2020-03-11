Breaking News
Warren hospital treating patient with COVID-19 coronavirus
Sarah Elizabeth Haines, Lisbon, Ohio

March 10, 2020

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Elizabeth Haines, 68, of Guilford Lake, died following a brief illness at the Cleveland Clinic at 12:31 a.m Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Born August 20, 1951 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Greeves) Nicholson.

A homemaker, Sarah was a 1969 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

She was part of the North Bay Yacht Club at Guilford Lake where her neighbors and friends were like family.

She is survived by her sister, Rose M. Taylor of Salem; and her nieces and nephews: Dina Mosier of Sayre, Pennsylvania, Gina (Jay) Turney of Salem, Bill (Rosie) Taylor of Canfield, Paul (Doreen) Taylor of Salem, Eric (Michelle) Taylor of Middletown, Ohio, Rob (Heidi) Taylor of Salem and  Michelle Nicholson of Calcutta as well as 13 great-nieces and nephews and 5 great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Haines, in 2016 as well as her brothers Dean, Curtis and Robert Nicholson.

The family and close friends will gather from noon to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Marks Landing.

Arrangements are in the care of Weber Funeral Home.

