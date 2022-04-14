WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Detweiler Williams of Wheatland Road, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania passed away on Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Born to the late Wallace N. and Clara Byler Detweiler of Stoneboro, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1943; Sarah was 78 years old.

She married Alva Lyle “Popeye” Williams on December 4, 1968; he preceded her in death on March 22, 2007.

Sarah knew the Lord as her personal Savior and wished to declare her purpose to spread the good news of salvation to others.

She was a farmer, gardener and retired from John XXIII Home.

It has been said that she was the kindest, most loving and caring lady that one could ever meet. Her greatest wish was to pass peacefully at home. Thanks to loving family and friends, that wish was fulfilled.

Survivors include a son, Gerald (Tamera) Williams of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Lorraine (Jeffrey) Adams of Hubbard, Ohio; sons, Edward Detweiler of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Steven (AnnMarie) Detweiler of Deerfield, Ohio; stepsons, Jeff Williams of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Todd Williams of Georgia. Two Sisters, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly.

Sarahs’ death is preceded by four brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 3126 Main Street, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Saturday, April 16 9:00 a.m. with service at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Carol Hutchins and Pastor Gere Beulah officiating.

Private Interment will follow at Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.