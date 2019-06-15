Sarah C. (Farmer) Janutolo Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Freedom Church, 9900 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442 for Sarah C. Janutolo, 84, who passed away Friday morning, June 14, 2019 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Sarah was born May 29, 1935 in Bluefield, Virginia, a daughter of Milton and Ruth Farmer.

She came to this area in 1958 and first worked at Citizens Budget Company in Youngstown, the Bell Finance Company in Boardman and her last job was at the Mahoning County Department of Children Services.

She was a member and past treasurer for 45 years of the Freedom Church, and a member and past president of (ABWA), the American Business Women’s Association.

Sarah married Benny R. Janutolo on August 24, 1953, and he passed away on April 23, 2019.

She leaves one son, Dan R. (Connie) Janutolo of New Middletown; two daughters, Sheila L. (Charles) Thiry of Leetonia, Ohio and Devona J. (Michael) Groneck of Austin, Texas; one brother, James (Anita) Farmer of Columbiana, Ohio; seven grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Jack Farmer; one granddaughter, Lisa and one great-grandson, Logan.

Friends may call on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the church two hours before the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown.

