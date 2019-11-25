Sarah Ann (Richardson) Baronzzi, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah A. (Sally) Baronzzi, 83, passed away at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Parkside Nursing Home.

Born August 13, 1936 in Lisbon, she was the daughter of the late Earl D. and Isabelle (Rogers) Richardson.

A 1954 graduate of David Anderson High School, she graduated from the Hannah Mullins School of Nursing in 1957 with her RN degree and attended classes at Mount Union and Kent State universities.

She had been employed as a registered nurse at Ohio State University Hospital and as a school nurse at Southern Local Sally.

She was a life-long member of St. George Catholic Church.

She was a charter member and speaker for Right to Life of Columbiana County and a charter member and counselor for “Lifeline” Pregnancy Center and was a former campfire and 4-H leader of the “Bunker Hill Bunch” as well as a Cub Scout den mother.

She taught Catechism at St. George Church and volunteered at the Hattie Harlham Foundation for Handicapped Children in the 1970s.

She also owned the White Barn craft store north of Lisbon in the 1980s and was a sales representative and craft designer for Love Gifts Christian Cards Co.

After moving to Florida in the 1980s, she studied and received an interior design certification and established “S.A. Baronzzi Decorating,” doing business in the Marco Island, Naples and Fort Myers area until 1997.

Survivors include her husband, Attorney Joseph J. Baronzzi, whom she married September 7, 1957; two daughters, Cynthia Dickey of Salem and Celeste Baronzzi of Salem; her sons, Joseph E. Baronzzi of Tallahassee, Florida, Judge Thomas M. Baronzzi of Lisbon and Attorney Christopher J. Baronzzi of Columbus and a brother, Thomas Richardson of New Waterford. There are 11 beloved grandchildren with one on the way and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Brinker and brother, Franklin Richardson.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Wassie.

Calling hours are 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 26 and 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 27 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sophia Women’s Center, 1830 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

To send flowers to Sarah’s family, please visit the funeral home’s floral section.