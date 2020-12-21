Sarah A.M. Gray, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah A.M. Gray, 57, of Greenville, formerly of Maryland, passed away unexpectedly, but following a period of health issues, on Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, in the emergency room at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville.



She was born in Greenville, on January 3, 1963, to the late Clyde LeRoy and Josephine (Porter) Richards.



Sarah was a graduate of Greenville High School and previously worked at the Greenville WalMart.



She is survived by two brothers, James L. Richards and his wife, Susan, of Greenville and Jesse E. Richards and his wife, Vivian, of Greenville; two sisters, Sherry L. Coley and her husband, Donald of Houston, Texas and Patricia J. Richards, with whom she resided. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, who she loved and enjoyed taking care of, included three nieces who lived with her, Camille Keller, Keyona Keller and Tatyonia Whitman-Williams.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde W. Richards and Ronald A. Richards.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Following cremation, Sarah will be laid to rest on the family plot in West Side Cemetery, Sharpsville, PA.



Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Center, 10 N. Water Street, Greenville, PA, 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Sarah A.M. Gray, please visit our Tribute Store.