Sara E. Malone, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara E. Malone, 90, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her residence in Vienna, Ohio, with her loving family by her side.

There will be no funeral services.

Mrs. Malone was born November 18, 1928 in Brookville, Pennsylvania to the late Jess A. and Helen (Himes) Barnett.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, James C. Malone, whom she married July 16, 1949 and who passed November 22, 1978 and by eight brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Malone was heavily involved in the local community and was a lifelong member of Howland Baptist Church.

Her hobbies included swimming, traveling, sewing, crocheting, painting by number and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Malone, Sr. and his wife, Melody; two grandchildren, Sara Snyder (Brian) and Tim J. Malone; two great-grandsons, Christian and Ethan Snyder; one stepgranddaughter, Heather J. Rowland of Missouri; three sisters; one brother; many nieces and nephews and her special friend, Barbara.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.