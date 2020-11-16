Santino “Sonny” Bozzo, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Santino “Sonny” Bozzo, 87, of Transfer, passed away at his residence on Saturday evening, November 14, 2020, following an extended illness.



He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on February 3, 1933 to the late Joseph and Maria (Minion) Bozzo.



Sonny served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany.



He was the owner/operator of the former Bozzo’s Service Center in Transfer, where they provided sales and service for TV’s and radios. He was also a private building contractor who built several houses from the ground up, as well as flipping houses. He was very talented at his trades, which were all “self taught”.



Sonny was a member of Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage, formerly known as Oasis Family Worship Center. He was an ordained minister, and although he was never an official church pastor, he taught Sunday School for many years and studied the Bible in depth.



He was artistically gifted and loved to draw, play the accordion and could play various other instruments. He was an avid Steelers fan.



Sonny is survived by his wife at home, Doris J. (Perkins) Bozzo. They were married on January 28, 1956. Also surviving are four sons, Joseph Bozzo of Transfer, Thomas Bozzo and his wife, Candace, of Transfer, Daniel Bozzo and his wife, Terri, of Burghill, Ohio and Stephan Bozzo and his wife, Helen, of Greenville; two daughters, Sandra Bozzo of Greenville and Andrea Doddo and her husband, Mike, of Greenville; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Gessler of Greenville and Pat Montgomery and her husband, Don, of Panama City, Florida and a brother, Lewis Bozzo and his wife, Donna, of Los Angeles, California.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Mike, Andy, John, Tony and Angelo Bozzo; a sister, Mary Kessler and two grandsons, John Richard Clark, II and Anthony Michael Bozzo.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home with Pastor James D. Fleck, Discipleship Pastor at Bethel Life Worship Center, officiating.



Burial, with graveside committal prayers, will follow the service at Rock Ridge Cemetery in West Salem Township.

Military Honors will be provided by the Reynolds VFW Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Bethel Life Worship Service – Hermitage Campus, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

