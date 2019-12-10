Sandra Susan Nelson, Chardon, Ohio

CHARDON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Susan Nelson, age 65, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born on February 13, 1954, in Chardon, Ohio, a daughter of Gloria Carol (Stetina) Jackson and Robert Everett Jackson.

Sandy was a 1972 West Geauga High School graduate and a lifelong area resident. On October 6, 1972, she married Eric Henry Nelson.

She was a skilled artisan baker, baking for the former Burton Fox Inn and then for Punderson State Park Manor House for 30 years, retiring in 2014.

Sandy attended the Grace Evangelical Bible Church of Newberry, Ohio, where she would write skits for the children to play out. She loved to draw and paint, sing and enjoyed all forms of music. Her great love was to pamper her family with tasty treats and meals.



Sandy is preceded in death by her mother and father.

Survivors include her husband of forty-seven years, Eric H. Nelson of Burton, Ohio; five children, Joshua (Rozlynn Farrell) Nelson of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Jessica (Charles) Martin of Burton, Ohio, Jeremy (Katrina) Nelson of Windsor, Ohio, Jasmine (Bradley Shantz) Nelson and Madeline (Juan) Rivera both of Middlefield, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Anastasia, Audrie, Ian, India, Aravis, David, Julian and Bjorn; her sister, Cindy (Gordon) VanMetre of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; her brother, Michael (Jek) Jackson of Honolulu, Hawaii; her step-mother, Nancy Jackson and step-father, Charles Sanderson.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Grace Evangelical Bible Church, 14951 Auburn Road, Newberry, Ohio 44065.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 15, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio, is handling the arrangements where you can share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

