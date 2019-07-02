Sandra S. ” Sandy” Ellsworth Kepner, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra S. “Sandy” Ellsworth Kepner, age 69 of Sebring, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Community Care Center after a short illness of lung cancer.

Sandy was born on June 11, 1950 in Alliance, Ohio the 12th of 18 children born to Harold W. and Margaret C. (Smith) Ellsworth.

A 1968 graduate of West Branch High School, where she was nicknamed “Star”, Sandy was the former parts manager for Henschen Motors and also for Remlinger Oldsmobile Cadillac until retiring in 2013.

She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed gardening, singing, playing the guitar writing poetry and painting. Sandy loved spending time with her family; especially her nephews, Cory and Shane and she also loved her Natty Light. An animal lover, Sandy enjoyed her dogs, cats and parrot through the years.

Sandy will be loved and missed by her family which includes, siblings, Ruth Weigand, Maryelva Urdiales, Margie Fitzgerald, Wayne Ellsworth, Irene Shea, Karen Willard, Twyla (Bob) Painter, Elaine Roberts, Cheryl Urdiales, Debbie Moreland and Ron (Kerry) Ellsworth; 34 nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Patti Oyster; 43 great-nieces and nephews; nine great-great-nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Judy and Wanda Ellsworth and special friends, Karen Tanner and Marsha Mozzochi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold O., William D., Forrest “Pete” and James P. Ellsworth and sisters, Yvonne P. Oyster and infant Carol M. Ellsworth.

Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Fr. David Merzweiler of Our Lady of the Lakes officiating.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service, 10:00 a.m – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home on Saturday, July 6.

Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Avenue, Alliance, OH 44601.

Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.

