Sandra R. Weber, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Weber, 77, of Lisbon but a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Tuesday, September 2, 2019 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem.

She was born February 11, 1942 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Richard and Vivien Kachner Berresford.

Sandra was a member of the Card Club, she enjoyed crafting, sewing and visiting the local casinos.

She is survived by three daughters, Amanda (James) Pike of Lisbon, Jennifer (Michael Barto) Coppock of Darlington, Pennsylvania and Ann Marie (William, Jr.) Beals of Lisbon; four grandchildren, Justin, Brianna, Shawn and Jillian; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Dominic; sister, Sherryl Cartwright of East Palestine; brother and sisters-in law, Barb Polen, Bruce Weber and Trudy Scarborough.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, David Weber in 2016; parents, Richard Berresford, Vivien Gallatin; stepfather, Don Gallatin; sisters-in-law, Carol Weber and Sue Dugan; as well as, two brothers-in-law, James Cartwright and Frederick Weber.

A memorial service will be held at the chapel in New Waterford Cemetery 12:00, Sunday, September 8, 2019. A burial will follow at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or the Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center in Salem.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.