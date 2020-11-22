Sandra Mays, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Sandra Mays will be held Wednesday, November 25 at 11:00 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Mays departed this life Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

