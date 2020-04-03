Sandra Martha Ralston, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Martha Ralston, age 73, of Jamestown passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020 in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

She was born in Greenville on July 8, 1946 to the late Harold “Pete” and Ruth (Sherbondy) Hamilton.

On February 22, 1969 Sandy married William “Bill” Ralston, he survives.

She was employed by Lean’s Bakery in Greenville, she was a nurse’s aide at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Target Stamp Products in Andover, Ohio and Miller’s Nursing Home in Andover, Ohio.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Wendy (Steve) Merrill of Sharon, Todd Ralston of Greenville and Timothy (Tania) Ralston of Greenville; four grandsons, Aaron, Ryan, Jason and Cameron; a brother, Charles Hamilton of Greenville, as well as many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth Ann Beninghoff and Nancy McClellan; two brothers-in-law, David Beninghoff and Ron McClellan and two nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.