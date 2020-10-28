Sandra L. Sposetta, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Sposetta, 69, a resident of East Palestine, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Sandra was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, September 16, 1951, daughter of the late Donald E. and Hannah Burchett Johnson.

She has resided in East Palestine but was raised in Negley.

Sandra was a 1969 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

She had been employed with Empower People in Lisbon as a Home Health Aide for many years. Previously she also worked as a Bar Maid for many local bars and as a Painter at Bliss in Salem.

When not working, she enjoyed being with her family, most especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was a lover of all animals.

Sandra is survived by a daughter, Christlen Davis of East Palestine, son, Ray Lee Johnson of Salem; three brothers, Don E. Johnson of East Palestine, Howard Johnson of Rogers, James H., Jr. (Heather) Bowers of West Virginia; three grandchildren, Shelby Levi and Coltan Vollnogle and three great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her second husband Ralph “Spuz” Sposetta in 2011 and her first husband Dale Davis 2016.

All services will be private.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

www.linsley-royal.com



