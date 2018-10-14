Sandra L. Noel Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sandra L. Noel, 68, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Parkside Health Care Center, where she had resided.

Sandra was born April 18, 1950, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Ronald Dunham, Sr. and Mary Louise Moore.

She had been a longtime resident of the area living in Darlington, Pennsylvania, as well as, Columbiana County for most of her life.

She was a member of the Cannelton Baptist Church.

Sandra graduated from North Western High School in Darlington, where she was a majorette. She then went on to graduate from Kent State- Salem, as a registered nurse.

Her career spanned over 30 years, working in local hospitals including, Salem, Northside and most recently, Alliance, before her retirement.

When not working, she enjoyed visiting local parks with her camper, spending time with family and friends.

Sandra is survived by three daughters, Marilyn Welsh of East Palestine, Marnie Noel of East Palestine and Carrie Mattocks of Enon Valley; her mother, Mary Louise Shafer of Columbiana; three brothers, Daniel Dunham of Darlington, Jeff Dunn of Phoenix and Joe Dunn of Boardman; four sisters, Connie Rosenbaum of East Palestine, Misti Dunham of East Palestine, Robin Hays of New Springfield and Lisa Williams of Columbiana; five grandchildren, Ashley Arter, Brandie Cook, Darik Welsh, Anthony Cook, Rylee Mattocks and three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Bode and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, John “Jack” Patterson; her father, Ronald Dunham, Sr.; stepmother, Janice Dunham; brother, Ronald Dunham, Jr. and a sister, Shirley Cope.

Following Sandra’s wishes, no services will be held at this time.

A private interment will be held at Duff Cemetery.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.