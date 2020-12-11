Sandra L. Meredith, Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Meredith, 66, of Fredonia, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



She was born on July 19, 1954 to Paul E. and Doris F. (Frazier) Karlen.



Sandy was a graduate of Reynolds High School and worked as a secretary for Cusick Tool in Sheakleyville, where she retired, and previously for JC Moore Industries in Fredonia.



She enjoyed making and showing crafts at local shows, boating on Lake Erie and loved her pets. She was known as a fun loving, kind and sincere lady.



Sandy is survived by her husband, Walter “Mitch” Meredith. They were married on February 28, 2006. Also surviving are: her father, Paul E. Karlen of Greenville; three sisters, Julie L. Carfangia and her husband, Roger, of Slippery Rock, Nancy Karlen of Atlanta, Georgia and Linda Karlen of Erie; a son, Marty Gbur and his wife, Kay, of Milan, Indiana; six grandchildren, Michael, Nicole, Shelby, Libby, Austin and Patrick and several great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris F. Karlen.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125

