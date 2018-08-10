Sandra J. Oaks Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sandra J. Oaks, age 79, of North Jackson passed away at her home on Thursday, August 9, 2018.

Born January 31, 1939 in Canfield; she was the daughter of Kenneth and Margaret (Mattilio) Mosier.

Sandra retired from Trailex where she worked as a press operator from 1975 until 1987.

She loved to fish, play games and cards and enjoyed horses and camping.

Survivors include her husband, Clyde Oaks, whom she married in 1986; children, Lois (Ken) Beadnell of Salem, Shirley (Robert) Rossi of Canfield and Kenneth Calvin (Karla) Oaks of North Jackson; stepchildren, Cathy Jones of Newport News, Virginia and Loretta Oaks of Newark, Virginia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Beck of NuMine, Pennsylvania and Linda (Pete) Yeoman of Rural Valley, Pennsylvania; as well as her stepfather, Leo Mattilio of Rural Valley, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Calvin, Sr. in 1983; a son, Russell Calvin, Jr. and a grandson, Bobby Rossi.

Friends will be received at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Monday, August 13, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. with funeral services following at 4:00 p.m.