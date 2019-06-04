Sandra J. Johnson Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra J. Johnson, age 73, of Gibson Road, Hempfield Township, passed away Monday morning, June 3, 2019 after an extended illness.

She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on July 20, 1945 to Edward and Mildred (Bradley) Carey.

She was employed in the classifieds department of the Washington Observer Reporter Newspaper.

She was a member of Christian Assembly Church, Greenville and she enjoyed hand painting and fishing.

On April 20, 1996 she married Burton R. Johnson, he survives. Also survivng is her daughter, Kristin J. Riley and her husband, David, of Warren, Ohio; two stepsons, James O. Johnson of Greenville and Todd A. Johnson and his wife, Melanie, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a brother, Edward M. Carey and his wife, Ruth, of Zionsville, Indiana; a grandson, Aurelio Burton Tranqueno and two stepgrandchildren, Shelby Scott and Carmela Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Rev. Joel DiAngi, Pastor of Christian Assembly Church, officiating.

Family and friends may call the funeral home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service.

Inurnment will be private in Southside Cemetery, Shermansville, Pennsylvania.

